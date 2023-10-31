Pair of former Raptors on the move after James Harden trade

While James Harden getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers is undoubtedly the biggest NBA news of the young season, a small component relates back to the Toronto Raptors.

On early Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the long standoff between Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers was over, with the organization finally coming to a trade agreement with the Clippers after months of speculation.

The Sixers are acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap for James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fSOkgO5xd3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, and a league-leading 10.7 assists in 58 games in 2022-23, but had yet to suit up this season for Philadelphia after opting into the final year of his contract earlier this summer.

Seven players were included in the trade, including a pair of former Raptors who were with the 76ers and are now seeing their NBA careers altered: PJ Tucker is joining Harden in Los Angeles, while Danny Green was waived in order to clear up the roster space for Philadelphia to make the trade work.

The 76ers are waiving veteran guard Danny Green, sources tell ESPN. Philadelphia needed the roster spot to complete the trade with the Clippers. https://t.co/ZqnoYH5ZiB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

Tucker had two separate stints in Toronto in 2006-07 and 2016-17, while Green was a member of the franchise’s only NBA championship in 2019.

The Harden saga was one of the most public feuds between a star player and their front office that we’ve seen in the modern NBA. Seemingly slighted by a lack of a long-term extension in Philadelphia, Harden took an interesting avenue in order to get his side of the story out.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during an Adidas media event in China back in August. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

At ages 38 and 36, respectively, Tucker and Green are far from the reliable everyday contributors they once were. In 22 minutes a night, Tucker has averaged just two points per game through three contests, while Green has yet to score in his 18 minutes of action across two games so far, and is now searching for a new home on another NBA roster.

While they’re well past their primes, it’s interesting nonetheless to keep tabs on how their career has developed. It’s a reflection of the modern state of the NBA where even established veterans sometimes lose a roster spot as part of a superstar trade.