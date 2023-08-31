Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. hosts back-to-school drive

Another season for the Raptors — and guard Gary Trent Jr. — is just around the corner.

But before Trent Jr. heads off to wow crowds at Scotiabank Arena this season, it appears he’s doing a bit of giving back on his old stomping grounds.

Via his social media, Trent Jr. hosted a back-to-school drive for local kids in his Columbus, Ohio, where his father grew up and where he spent parts of his childhood when his dad wasn’t busy with his own NBA career.

“Back-to-school drive was super smooth!” Trent Jr. wrote in the caption of an Instagram post this week. “Free Adidas, school supplies, haircuts, other health and business partnership opportunities, and then some! Appreciate everybody who came out, the goal is to do more & bigger things every year.”

It’s always nice to see athletes like Trent Jr. giving back to their local communities, which he’s had a history of both in Toronto and back home in the US.

Trent Jr. is heading into the final year of a three-year deal with Toronto, but was rumoured to be signing a lucrative deal with the team after opting into his contract earlier this summer. Though nothing has yet to be made official with that deal, we can only imagine how many more school supplies he can buy with that one once he signs.

In three seasons with Toronto after being acquired in a 2021 trade, Trent Jr. has averaged 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 153 games for the Raptors in his career.