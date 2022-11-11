Raptors fans are pushing hard for a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade

There’s nothing NBA fans (and Toronto Raptors fans, specifically) like more than a little bit of speculation about blockbuster transactions.

Off to the best start of his career, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 10 games this season.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, the player often simply known as “SGA” is quickly blossoming into the NBA superstar many have predicted him to be for years now.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the prized possession of a young Thunder team that also features talent such as Lu Dort and Josh Giddey.

Meanwhile, a 2022 draft saw them add the No. 2 pick (albeit currently out for the season) in Chet Holmgren, Peyton Watson, and two talented young players with extremely similar names — Jaylin Williams and Jalen Williams.

But even with the strong performances of Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder sit 13th in the Western Conference with a 4-7 record so far. And while the long-term vision of the Thunder may come to fruition at some point, it’s clear they’re still likely a few years away from being a top-tier NBA squad.

In his fifth NBA season — having never made it out of the first round of the playoffs — the rumours have been swirling that maybe Toronto is the right destination for the budding star.

“You keep hearing that Shai is frustrated with the losing, and so I think that’s the Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about with their interest in Shai this summer,” a front-office executive said to The Athletic’s Sam Amick in an article published Thursday. “But how far do [the Thunder] want to push this [tanking effort]?”

“The Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about” is likely a reference to a September article from TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, who wrote in a footnote that the Raptors are “closely monitoring” Gilgeous-Alexander should a sensible trade opportunity ever arise.

Raptors fans, of course, acted totally normal about the whole thing.

Or maybe they’ve just been tweeting about it for weeks — months even — with many of them sharing an old Instagram post from Gilgeous-Alexander on his last visit to the city.

It’s clear that Gilgeous-Alexander has a decent relationship with Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, with the two having worked together this summer as part of the Canadian men’s national team.

Asked Nick Nurse about what it’s like coaching the Canadian national team as someone who grew up in Iowa.

“He’s Canadian,” SGA interrupts. pic.twitter.com/GX5l6HvRMK — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) July 2, 2022

And any time the two were pictured together, Raptors fans were quick to note that maybe, just maybe, it was a covert recruiting mission.

Of course, any such trade is easier said than done. Gilgeous-Alexander is in the first year of a five-year, $179 million contract, while the Raptors would have to send back a considerable package the other way to make it worthwhile for the Thunder.

The Raptors take on Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder tonight at 8 pm ET. One can only wonder what the tweets will look like during that one.