Raptors’ Chris Boucher claps back at Stephen A. Smith

Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher isn’t happy with Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of Scottie Barnes and head coach Darko Rajakovic.

Last night’s epic rant from Rajakovic quickly made its rounds on the internet because of how frustrated he was following a 132-131 loss to the LA Lakers. During the rant, the Raptors coach made it clear he believes that Scottie Barnes, who, in his mind, is going to be the face of the league, didn’t get enough calls last night. It was those comments that drew the ire of Smith, who made it clear this morning that while Barnes is a good talent, he will never be the face of the league.

Smith’s comments have since drawn traction of their own, with some supporting him, while others were quick to point out Rajakovic’s real frustration, which was the major discrepancy in calls during the fourth quarter. Boucher fell into the latter category and wasn’t afraid to share his opinion.

Completely ignored the free throws situation though right ? Gotta talk about a coaching supporting a star in this league smh 🤷🏿‍♂️ #MoveOnThrough — Chris Boucher (@chrisboucher) January 10, 2024

“Completely ignored the free throws situation though right?” Boucher wrote on X. “Gotta talk about a coach supporting a star in this league smh.”

While every coach and player throughout the league is going to be biased in their team’s favour, it seems quite strange that Smith chose to go at Rajakovic for simply hyping up one of his players. Whether Barnes has the potential to be the face of the league or not, it seems that Smith failed to pick up on the main point of the message, which was that the Lakers were given 23 free throw opportunities in last night’s fourth quarter, while the Raptors had just two.

Rallying up folks and spewing hot takes is what has made Smith one of the biggest names in the sports media world, so perhaps this is just him continuing to do that. Nonetheless, it seems odd to take aim at a coach for singing the praises of his best player.