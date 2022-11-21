Raptors' Anunoby in the mix for NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has never been the most talkative player in the league.

But that doesn’t mean he’s ever been short on confidence, either.

Since coming into the NBA with the Raptors in the 2017-18 season, Anunoby has a well-earned reputation as one of the league’s most tenacious two-way players.

“I’ve always thought I was the best defender in the league,” Anunoby told reporters earlier this month.

Anunoby has averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in 17 games this season, the last of which is a league-high.

And oddsmakers at Stake.com have taken notice of Anunoby’s hot start.

Early season returns have Anunoby as a top-five candidate for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, with 9.50 odds for him to win the annual award.

Anunoby trails just Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (3.60) and Brook Lopez (7.00), Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert (7.50), and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (8.50) as per Stake odds.

Last year’s winner, Marcus Smart is not a favourite to repeat, coming in at 28.90 odds.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes (100.00), Precious Achiuwa (150.00) and Fred VanVleet (400.00) are the three other Raptors to crack Stake’s shortlist.

Here’s the full breakdown of current NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds so far this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 3.60

Brook Lopez, 7.00

Rudy Gobert, 7.50

Evan Mobley, 8.50

OG Anunoby, 9.50

Bam Adebayo 11.00

Mikal Bridges, 20.90

Joel Embiid, 20.90

Anthony Davis, 22.90

Jaren Jackson Jr, 25.90

Myles Turner, 25.90

Marcus Smart, 28.90

Draymond Green, 34.00

Jarrett Allen, 34.00

Jrue Holiday, 41.00

Alex Caruso, 51.00

Herbert Jones, 51.00

Ben Simmons, 51.00

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 61.00

Robert Williams, 67.00

Paul George, 81.00

Jimmy Butler, 81.00

Kawhi Leonard, 81.00

Dejounte Murray, 81.00

Scottie Barnes, 100.00

Mitchell Robinson, 125.00

Matisse Thybulle, 125.00

Deandre Ayton, 150.00

Mohamed Bamba, 150.00

Precious Achiuwa, 150.00

Russell Westbrook, 150.00

Tari Eason, 150.00

Al Horford, 200.00

Gary Payton II, 200.00

Patrick Beverley, 200.00

Andre Drummond, 200.00

Dillon Brooks, 200.00

Jonathan Isaac, 200.00

Wendell Carter, 250.00

Luguentz Dort, 250.00

Jaden Mcdaniels, 250.00

Patrick Williams, 250.00

Dorian Finney-Smith, 250.00

Andrew Wiggins, 250.00

Lebron James, 300.00

Davion Mitchell, 300.00

Robert Covington, 300.00

Kristaps Porzingis, 300.00

Fred VanVleet, 400.00

Kevin Durant, 400.00

Zion Williamson, 400.00

Jalen Duren, 400.00

Kyle Lowry, 400.00

Clint Capela, 400.00

PJ Tucker, 400.00

Jayson Tatum, 400.00

Chris Paul, 500.00

Mark Williams, 500.00

Steven Adams, 500.00

Nikola Jokic, 500.00

Kevon Looney, 500.00