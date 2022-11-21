SportsBasketballRaptorsSports betting

Raptors' Anunoby in the mix for NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award

Offside Staff
Offside Staff
|
Nov 21 2022, 6:20 pm
Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has never been the most talkative player in the league.

But that doesn’t mean he’s ever been short on confidence, either.

Since coming into the NBA with the Raptors in the 2017-18 season, Anunoby has a well-earned reputation as one of the league’s most tenacious two-way players.

“I’ve always thought I was the best defender in the league,” Anunoby told reporters earlier this month.

Anunoby has averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in 17 games this season, the last of which is a league-high.

And oddsmakers at Stake.com have taken notice of Anunoby’s hot start.

Early season returns have Anunoby as a top-five candidate for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, with 9.50 odds for him to win the annual award.

Anunoby trails just Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (3.60) and Brook Lopez (7.00), Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert (7.50), and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley (8.50) as per Stake odds.

Last year’s winner, Marcus Smart is not a favourite to repeat, coming in at 28.90 odds.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes (100.00), Precious Achiuwa (150.00) and Fred VanVleet (400.00) are the three other Raptors to crack Stake’s shortlist.

Here’s the full breakdown of current NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds so far this season:

Daily Hive

Supported Content

This content was created by Daily Hive’s editorial team independently, with financial support from a sponsor.
