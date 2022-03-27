Toronto Raptors announcer Jack Armstrong has been known for two iconic catchphrases throughout his career: “Hello!” and “Get that garbage out of here!”

But in a game already interrupted by an electrical fire that caused fans to be evacuated in the second quarter, Armstrong became something entirely different: the announcer who accidentally mentioned male porn star Ron Jeremy on the TSN broadcast.

Video of the slip-up is below, via the Toronto Star’s Libaan Osman, where Armstrong tried to make a reference to the 2004 Will Ferrell movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Matt Devlin got the most hilarious laughing ever pic.twitter.com/X1jbe82C9y — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) March 27, 2022

“We’re news people now… I’ve gotta make sure I’m providing accurate, concise information. I felt like a TV anchorman for a while there,” Armstrong said about informing fans about the fire.

“Wasn’t that a movie? Be classy, San Diego, who is that? Ron Jeremy?” Armstrong asked. “Is that right? Ron Burgundy? Anchorman! Ron Burgundy… Ron somebody! Ron Howard! What’d I say? Ron Burgundy, be classy, San Diego!”

Fellow play-by-play announcer Matt Devlin could barely contain his laughter over nearly a minute-long on-air fit.

An unfortunate goof for Jack Armstrong, but at least his Raptors got the 131-91 W.

Toronto is back in action tomorrow night against the Celtics, when they host them at Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT.