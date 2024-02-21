The Toronto Blue Jays brought out an old friend to help instill some wisdom in their pitching staff this year.

As per a photo posted by Sportsnet broadcaster Jamie Campbell, former Toronto pitcher R.A. Dickey was in attendance in Dunedin, Florida, on Wednesday at the team’s spring training complex.

Former #BlueJays knuckleballer RA Dickey (right) is in camp teaching his craft. #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/bmKkJEiNcu — Jamie Campbell (@SNETCampbell) February 21, 2024

Now 49 years old, the veteran pitcher is some eight years removed from his last game in Toronto, having suited up for the franchise from 2013-2016 in the twilight stages of his career.

Dickey had a record of 49-52 with an ERA of 4.05 and 602 strikeouts in 131 appearances for the Blue Jays in his career.

He was originally acquired in 2012, hot off a shock Cy Young-winning season for the New York Mets, in a deal that is often remembered for sending future star pitcher Noah Syndergaard away from Toronto.

Known for his signature knuckleball pitch, Dickey earned a cult following throughout the league due to his sudden late-career resurgence in New York at age 37.

While Dickey never quite found the same success in Toronto as was anticipated following the trade, he was a part of two iconic teams in 2015 and 2016 that went on back-to-back runs to the American League Championship Series.

The Blue Jays have not announced any formal role for Dickey, who last pitched in the major leagues for Atlanta in 2017 and currently lives in Tennessee. Across 15 major league seasons, Dickey had a record of 120-118 while sporting an ERA of 4.04 and putting up 1,477 strikeouts.

Toronto plays its first spring training game on February 24, when they play host to the Philadelphia Phillies. They’ll get ready for the real thing a month later when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28 to kick off their new season.