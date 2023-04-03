As the Vancouver Canucks head into the summer after being mathematically-eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs Sunday, one of the big offseason questions surrounds the captaincy.

Is it Elias Pettersson’s to accept? Or is that incumbent on him signing a long-term contract extension?

And what about Quinn Hughes? He’s not only under long-term contract, but he’s much more assertive both on the ice and off since being adorned with an ‘A’ following the Bo Horvat trade.

Our friend Rick Dhaliwal mentioned it Friday on our show, saying he had a “significant person” put a bug in his ear that we shouldn’t be surprised if Hughes emerges as the Canucks’ next captain.

You might also like: Canucks have missed playoffs more in eight years than ever before

It makes some sense if Pettersson, 24, needs to see more from the franchise when it comes to building a contender, or less of forward J.T. Miller, who has a loud voice in the room and fancies himself an alpha.

If Miller is traded and Pettersson re-signed, one would think that No. 40 succeeds Horvat and wears the ‘C’ starting next year.

But if Miller is still here, does Pettersson want to compete with his voice? He’s already admitted they couldn’t be more different in their styles.

Likewise, if he can’t agree to a contract extension with the club, do the Canucks want him as captain knowing it might be a second year running where they may have to trade their dressing-room leader?

I’ve long said they should offer Pettersson the captaincy as a means of facilitating that extension. That the time to turn the franchise over to Pettersson is now, and that includes the captaincy.

But if, for whatever reason, Pettersson is not wearing the ‘C’ in preseason this fall, then Hughes, who is under contract through 2026-27, makes for an excellent fallback option and should be anointed the Canucks new leader.