"We have ourselves a NEW HOME!" Iconic queer party group returns to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It took a few months but a beloved queer community has found a new space to throw iconic and memorable parties in Vancouver.

In February, The Warehouse at Eastside Studios hosted a “closing party” to say farewell and close out an era after five years at its 550 Malkin Avenue location.

After a toast to all the great times, the group said it would continue to “collectively manifest a future full of opportunity for even more exciting alternative queer spaces!”

Fast forward to this month, it seems their manifestation came to fruition as the group announced its return with a new Eastside Studios event space at The Birdcage.

“The gay gods giveth and the gay gods taketh away… but this time, baby she GIVETH!” the group announced. “Queer fam, we have ourselves a NEW HOME!! The gay gods have us GAGGED!”

A “Lift Off” party will be held at the new venue at 44 W 4th Avenue on April 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warehouse at Eastside Studios (@east.side.arts.space)



“Our first event is not only a kick-off and welcome to our brand new baby, but also a fundraiser to help us make this space *chef’s kiss* damn near perfect for you!” an Instagram post reads.

“With this outstanding news comes a catch! Every sexy second-hand warehouse comes with a sky-high to do list with pretty juicy price tags.”

Tickets will be sold on a sliding scale and will go towards supporting the new queer event space by Eastside Studios.

You can purchase tickets in advance or at the door.

When: Friday, April 21

Time: 9:00 pm

Where: The Birdcage at 62 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15 to $30 (sliding scale!)