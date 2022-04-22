A new Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll has happened, whether you like it or not (PHOTOS)

Regardless of whether anyone asked for it, the Yassification of Queen Elizabeth II has happened — there is now a Barbie doll modelled after her.

Barbie unveiled the doll on Thursday. It created the Mattel monarch to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s time on the throne.

“Barbie observes the landmark occasion with a doll in the Queen’s likeness, dressed in an elegant ivory gown, blue riband with decorations of order, and a crown to complete her regal ensemble,” it wrote in the announcement.

The doll, priced at US$75 — around $95 Canadian — was launched on Wednesday (aye, 4/20!) on Barbie’s shopping website.

Designer Robert Best crafted the doll to be more petite than the classic Barbie, given the queen’s small stature. It does, however, feature a slim waist and thin, toned arms — a new beauty standard for royal nonagenarians, perhaps?

Reactions to the doll have been mixed, with some loving it, some hating it, and others just having valid but weird thoughts about it.

“I simply cannot entertain the idea of undressing a doll of the queen,” wrote Twitter user Natalie Mays.

A lot of people really want to have it, but it’s already sold out, even though Mattel set a limit for three Queen Barbies per order. Sorry, Lilibeth fans.

Social media observations range from “she looks like Helen Mirren” to “why doesn’t she have any wrinkles?”

As one would expect, there’s also a segment of people who think it’s a “tacky insult” to the Queen.

There’s also some spicy commentary, if you will (please don’t catch a lawsuit).

The collectible gives a whole new meaning to “Slay, Queen” now doesn’t it?