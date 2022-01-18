As of today, unvaccinated citizens will not be allowed inside Quebec’s liquor stores and cannabis shops.

The measure was announced during a January 6 press conference hosted by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé. He said that as of January 18, the COVID-19 vaccine passport would be required to enter any of the provincially run SAQs and SQDC.

Customers will need to have received at least two doses in order to be considered “fully vaccinated.” This standard will soon change as Dubé revealed that the government plans to expand the digital vaccine passport to people with three doses once Quebecers are given enough time to receive their booster shots.

The day after hosting the press conference, the health minister retweeted an article from La Presse that claimed that appointments for first doses of COVID-19 vaccines quadrupled from 1,500 per day to 6,000 after news of the mandate was announced.

En quelques jours seulement, les prises de rendez-vous pour la 1ère dose sont passées de 1,5K par jour à plus de 6K hier. Merci à tous ceux qui ont décidé de se faire vacciner. Il n’est pas trop tard pour recevoir sa 1ère dose. Protégez-vous.

Unvaccinated people will be able to buy alcohol and cannabis from SAQ and SQDC but will be limited to at-home delivery.

All adults in Quebec are now eligible for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.