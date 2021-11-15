Vancouver property group offers renters hotel-like service experience

Metro Vancouver has one of Canada’s most competitive rental markets, and it’s easy to see why. We’re living in a postcard-worthy metropolitan surrounded by a beautiful coast, towering (often snow-capped) mountains, and lush forest.

But choosing where to rent is about much more than just the square footage of a suite or the view from your home (although that is an important factor); it’s about being a part of a wider community of residents.

QuadReal Residential Properties, an affiliate of QuadReal Property Group, manages over 10,000 rental suites across the country, many of which are here in BC. This level of experience, coupled with the extensive amenities and services provided for residents at QuadReal rental buildings, fosters a sense of community.

As the property group prepares to launch Hazel, a stunning collection of 238 purpose-built rental apartments and townhomes in the heart of Burnaby, we spoke with Community Manager, Anamaria Quintero, to discover what makes QuadReal properties exceptional.

“Living at Hazel, QuadReal’s newest rental community, means a life of easy luxury,” Quintero tells us. “Incredible amenities and a helping hand are always just a moment away, the location of the community could not be better, and the property itself is beautiful inside and out.”

“Serving our residents is all we do, day in and day out,” says Quintero going on to emphasize how the attention to detail and personalized service are what sets QuadReal’s building management apart from that of other rental groups.

“In today’s market, renters have many options to choose from. Many of these options have similar prices and are in the same great locations. At QuadReal, we pride ourselves on exceeding expectations from your first interaction with our leasing team, during your move-in, and throughout your time with us.”

When you live at a QuadReal rental building, Quintero notes that there’s always someone standing by to help. “We are at your service, whether it’s the dedicated Community Team, QuadReal CONNECT 24/7 contact centre, or via the QuadReal Living mobile app,” she says.

“Currently, resident apps aren’t too common in Canada, and QuadReal is taking the lead in providing this tool to enhance our residents’ experience. As a resident, you have messages from the Community Team at your fingertips. Maintenance requests and rent payments can also be done through the app.”

The QuadReal Living app also makes it easy for residents to book amenity spaces for entertaining their friends and family. Quintero’s favourite feature of the app? The marketplace section. “Here, residents can find exclusive offers and promotions that have been curated just for QuadReal residents.”

Some of the current offers include 15% off home cleaning services with Scrubbi; $50 off at Article with your first purchase of $100 or more; 5% off Branch furniture; and 10% off at Woof Concept.

Unlike the experience one might encounter with a private landlord when it comes to tenancy changes, QuadReal’s Community Team takes pride in keeping all of its residents informed. “We strictly abide by the Residential Tenancy Act, and residents are given as much notice as possible,” says Quintero.

Another major plus of renting with QuadReal? Its buildings are pet-friendly. As a dog owner, Quintero understands the challenges that come with finding a pet-friendly home. “At QuadReal, we believe every member should be welcomed with open arms, even our furry ones.”

She continues, “When designing Hazel, we took into consideration the needs of our four-legged residents and incorporated a dog wash station.” This convenient addition to the building is just one of many amenities designed to help make residents’ lives easier.

In addition, Hazel features an outdoor seasonal swimming pool, a fitness centre with a double-height ceiling, interactive digital screens, and a flexible personal fitness area. There’s also a car wash area, electric vehicle charging stalls, and secure package delivery lockers available to residents 24 hours a day.

Quintero pays a special mention to the penthouse amenity space at Hazel — located on the 31st floor of the tower — surrounded by 360-degree views that encompass the North Shore mountains all the way to Vancouver Island.

“It [the amenity lounge] includes multiple lounges, co-working spaces, a chef’s demo kitchen for entertaining, a private boardroom, and two outdoor terraces. The penthouse amenity is really the crown jewel of the tower.”

Quintero, who recently joined the QuadReal team, expressed how impressed she’s been by how QuadReal puts the well-being and satisfaction of residents at the forefront of everything it does.

“The majority of my career has been in the hospitality industry, luxury hotels specifically, and this type of service really resonates with me. I’ve learned to expect this high level of service from a hotel but not necessarily in the residential rental space.”

Quintero concludes, “Everything we do is about delivering the best service to our residents and truly providing a next-level experience.”

To learn more about QuadReal’s newest rental tower and schedule a tour, visit hazelrentals.com.