New purpose-built Burnaby rental building raises the bar for luxury living

As BC works through its restart plan and many companies start exploring hybrid models with a mix of in-office and remote work, the needs of renters across Metro Vancouver are changing.

Location and surrounding amenities, of course, remain key considerations, but there’s now a greater interest in multi-functional rental buildings, which offer residents dedicated spaces for wellness, working, entertaining, and connecting.

In Burnaby, QuadReal Residential Properties, an affiliate of QuadReal Property Group, is launching a collection of 238 purpose-built rental apartments and townhomes that meet the needs of the modern urban renter while also making luxury living tangible.

Situated in the bustling Metrotown area, just steps from green spaces, restaurants, and shops, Hazel has been designed for those who value elevated convenience and quality amenities.

“With Hazel, QuadReal wanted to create a community that brought luxury living and QuadReal-service to renters,” Community Manager, Anamaria Quintero, tells Daily Hive. “As one of the only brand-new rental buildings in the area, Hazel offers top-tier service that is laser focused on the resident experience.”

In terms of home options, Quintero says Hazel has eight different floor plans that can accommodate singles, couples, roommates, and families, “with plenty of space that allow you to work from home and entertain family and friends.”

This includes one-bedroom suites, one-bedroom + guest suites, and two-bedroom suites, in addition to six beautiful three-bedroom townhome suites. Rental pricing per month, according to Quintero, starts at $1,900 for suites in the tower and $3,950 for the townhomes. “A complete list of available suites and pricing is available at hazelrentals.com,” she says.

The well-appointed suites at Hazel are further complemented by features that Quintero says make luxury living accessible to renters. This includes a state-of-the-art fitness centre, which covers 2,200 sq ft and features a double-height ceiling and a flexible personal fitness area.

On the 31st floor of the Hazel tower, there’s a 5,000 sq ft penthouse amenity level that provides residents with 360-degree views of Burnaby, the North Shore, and Vancouver Island in the distance. But it doesn’t end with jaw-dropping views.

Hazel residents also have exclusive access to an outdoor seasonal swimming pool, communal gardens, and 10,000 sq ft of amenity spaces — including a chef’s demo kitchen for entertaining, lounges, and a co-working area free from the distractions that often arise while working from your living room (laundry, we see you).

“Residents will be proud to walk through their front door and welcome their friends in to enjoy the views, finishes, indoor and outdoor spaces, and the overall lifestyle that comes with living at Hazel,” Quintero tells us.

Pet parents are welcome at Hazel, and there’s a dog wash station on-site to add to the convenience of living in a pet-friendly building (and keep your suite free from those dreaded post-shower dog shakes). Plus, there are no size restrictions for dogs.

For vehicle owners, there’s a dedicated car wash area, and electric vehicle charging stalls are available in the parkade. When it comes to receiving mail, residents have peace of mind with secure package delivery lockers available 24 hours a day.

When renting with QuadReal, Quintero says residents can expect personalized service and attention to detail, whether it comes from the dedicated Community Team, QuadReal CONNECT 24/7 contact centre, or through the QuadReal Living mobile app.

“At the end of the day, your home is your sanctuary,” Quintero tells us. “Choosing Hazel means coming home to a beautiful brand new suite with elevated amenities and a Community Team dedicated to service.”

In the last decade, there have been significant changes in terms of both the construction of new developments and the demolition of rental homes in Burnaby, and QuadReal is now working to rebuild from the loss of the latter with Hazel.

“By adding 238 new homes to the neighbourhood, Hazel will be adding to the rental housing stock in the immediate area and contributing a new community of residents to the already dynamic Metrotown area,” says Quintero.

For more information about QuadReal’s newest purpose-built rental building and to schedule a tour, visit hazelrentals.com.