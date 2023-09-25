A major road in downtown Vancouver will be closed for a protest Monday.

The Vancouver Police Department says Howe Street will be closed to traffic between West Cordova and West Hastings streets, and asks commuters to find an alternate route.

#VanTraffic: Howe Street is closed to vehicle traffic between W Cordova and W Hastings Street. Please plan an alternate route until further notice. pic.twitter.com/SNk3e1lBgv — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 25, 2023

“It is closed in anticipation of a planned protest today,” Const. Tania Visintin told Daily Hive. “Like we do with hundreds of other protests and marches that take place throughout the year in Vancouver, we will have extra officers assigned to ensure people can peacefully assemble and to mitigate potential traffic disruptions.”

The protest will take place in front of the Indian Consulate General in Vancouver.

Join us today in #Vancouver! Beware of Indian government agent provocateurs — report suspicious activity to police and organizers immediately. pic.twitter.com/At0LALf1rz — The Sikh Community of ‘BC’ / Salish Land (@BCSikhs) September 25, 2023

It coincides for rallies planned the same day in Toronto and Ottawa. Demonstrators will denounce the Indian government for its alleged involvement in the murder of a Sikh leader in Metro Vancouver.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was gunned down inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on June 19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the matter in parliament this month, saying agents of the Indian government have been linked to the killing. As a consequence, Trudeau’s government expelled a top Indian diplomat from Canada.