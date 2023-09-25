News

Busy downtown Vancouver route closed for protest Monday

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Sep 25 2023, 4:43 pm
Busy downtown Vancouver route closed for protest Monday

A major road in downtown Vancouver will be closed for a protest Monday.

The Vancouver Police Department says Howe Street will be closed to traffic between West Cordova and West Hastings streets, and asks commuters to find an alternate route.

protest indian consulate

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

“It is closed in anticipation of a planned protest today,” Const. Tania Visintin told Daily Hive. “Like we do with hundreds of other protests and marches that take place throughout the year in Vancouver, we will have extra officers assigned to ensure people can peacefully assemble and to mitigate potential traffic disruptions.”

Protest closes howe street

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

The protest will take place in front of the Indian Consulate General in Vancouver.

It coincides for rallies planned the same day in Toronto and Ottawa. Demonstrators will denounce the Indian government for its alleged involvement in the murder of a Sikh leader in Metro Vancouver.

Sikh

@BCSikhs/Twitter | Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was gunned down inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on June 19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the matter in parliament this month, saying agents of the Indian government have been linked to the killing. As a consequence, Trudeau’s government expelled a top Indian diplomat from Canada.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.