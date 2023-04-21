Brains Bioceutical Corp, the largest natural cannabinoid API manufacturer in the world, has signed a landmark supply agreement with one of South America’s biggest drug manufacturers, Prati-Donaduzzi.

Brains Bioceutical will now supply natural EU-GMP CBD API for Prati-Donaduzzi’s ongoing clinical trials and cannabinoid products approved by Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária, Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency.

Brains Bioceutical is a cutting-edge manufacturer of natural cannabinoid APIs, with the largest cannabinoid API production facility in the world. Meanwhile, Prati-Donaduzzi is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry in South America, with a reputation for innovation and excellence in drug manufacturing and pharmaceutical development.

This milestone deal for both companies represents a significant step forward in developing natural cannabinoid-based medicines in the global pharmaceutical industry.

“This supply agreement is a landmark moment in the history of the pharmaceutical cannabinoids industry,” says Ricky Brar, CEO and chairperson of Brains Bioceutical. “This outcome is the culmination of respective efforts as leading innovators in the space. This makes Brains Bio an important partner for Prati-Donaduzzi as they continue to lead and pave the way in cannabinoid medicines and cannabinoid science.”

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for cannabinoid-based medicines, with the global market for cannabinoid-based drugs projected to reach $56 billion by 2026. Quality cannabinoid-based medicines have enormous potential to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions.

“This agreement is a monumental step in unlocking the therapeutic potential of natural cannabinoids,” says Vice President of Global Marketing at Brains Bioceutical, Calvin Rasode. “Brains Bio has assembled a leading team of pharmaceutical executives, with an experienced track record in bringing new RX products to the market. We are proud to be able to bring these therapeutic innovations to patients around the globe.”

The Brains Bio team is equally dedicated to advancing cannabinoid-based medicine and supporting clinical trials via its Brains Bio cannabinoid science platform, as well as its newly opened state-of-the-art production facility, which was designed to deliver the highest standard cannabinoid APIs.

The company is proud to be at the forefront of this industry and looks forward to continuing to collaborate with leading players like Prati-Donaduzzi.