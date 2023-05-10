May Days are finally here in Port Coquitlam and for the celebration’s 100th anniversary, there are many fun (and free) activities for the whole family to participate in.

Saturday, May 13 will see an impressive lineup of festivities including multiple musical performances, the beloved Rotary Club May Day parade and other activities for all attendees.

Head on over to downtown PoCo from 8 am to 10 pm to celebrate the return of spring weather and skip the driving! Free round-trip shuttle services to and from downtown PoCo will run every 30 minutes, with space for strollers.

Guests can get picked up or dropped off at Minnekhada Middle School, James Park Elementary, Ecole Mary Hill, or Castle Park Elementary. From downtown, pick-up spots are located at the PoCo Community Centre or on Kingsway Avenue between Kelly and Wilson.

A delicious $5 pancake breakfast will kick off the festivities at 8 am at the Outlet, followed by the May Days Kids’ Bike Race on Shaughnessy Street at 10 am, and then the Rotary May Day Parade at 11 am.

The giant parade will start on Shaughnessy to Elgin, then on to Mary Hill and Hawthorne, ending on Tyler Road with closures in effect at 9 am sharp.

For a good time, don’t miss the Party in the Square at the Terry Fox Hometown Square from noon to 10 pm, where you can enjoy musical performances, the May Days Market, carnival games, rides, and the food and beverage garden.

Canadian country singer-songwriter and multiple Canadian Country Music Association winner Jojo Mason will put on a fabulous performance in the square at 8 pm alongside multiple other local acts.

Indulge in some adult drinks in the beverage garden from Boardwalk Brewing, Patina Brewing, PoCo Brothers Brewing, and many more then treat your palates to food from Pizza Pietra, Mr. Taco, and Cazba Express, just to name a few!

The beloved May Day celebration can be traced back centuries when the Romans celebrated outdoors in honour of the flower goddess Maia, celebrating with lavish floral decorations and dances.

For PoCo, this tradition started all the way back in 1923 when James Park School teacher Mrs. Enid Cox arranged a celebration for pupils between local schools and was crowned PoCo’s first-ever May Queen.

So make sure you venture out to the 100th May Days celebration and enjoy some good, ole PoCo fun!

When: May 5 to May 13, 2023 (Main event festivities on May 13)

Where: Downtown Port Coquitlam, various venues

Tickets: Free to enter, some activities from $5+