Police incident snarls traffic in North Vancouver
Jan 5 2024, 8:29 pm
Police in North Vancouver are asking the public to avoid the area of an incident in Central Lonsdale.
North Vancouver RCMP says 18th Street is blocked between St. George’s Avenue and St. Andrew’s Avenue.
“Please avoid the area if you can,” the force said on social media. “Further updates will be provided once available.”
