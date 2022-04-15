Polar bear climbs onto Canadian woman's roof (VIDEO)
If the tradition of groundhogs emerging to predict the beginning of spring, a polar bear on top of a roof has got to mean something.
You know, besides meaning to stay inside.
Earlier this week, a video circulated across social media of a polar bear scaling the roof of a woman’s home in St. Anthony, Newfoundland.
According to neighbour Kenneth Keats, the lady “opened the door to see what the noise was,” and was appropriately surprised to see the the unexpected visitor.
In the video, you can see the lady open the door and immediately close it shut. Canadian polar bears can weigh up to 1,000 pounds.
Security footage shows the bear use a tall snowbank to get on top of the lady’s roof.
Since being uploaded to Facebook at the beginning of the week, the video has garnered almost 120,000 views.
Local RCMP has warned citizens that “numerous polar bear” sightings have occurred in the St. Anthony and Goose Cove regions and urges people to “keep a distance.”
🚨St. Anthony #RCMPNL is warning of numerous polar bear sightings in the areas of St. Anthony and Goose Cove. Conservation officers are engaged. Residents are asked to keep a distance from the bear(s) and report all sightings to police 709-454-3543 or conservation 709-457-7243. pic.twitter.com/aJNr69m4zC
— RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) April 11, 2022
In 2017, a video went viral of a polar bear in Newfoundland “praying” at a cross.
Photographer captures ‘praying’ polar bear in Newfoundland: https://t.co/aoQKcgzu3A 📷: Ocean View Photography pic.twitter.com/R2VexrCrc3
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) March 30, 2017