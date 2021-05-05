McDonald's is giving out Pokemon cards in Happy Meals across Canada

The nostalgia is real! In honour of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, McDonald’s Canada is giving out Pokémon cards in Happy Meals across the country.

The Pokémon-themed Happy Meal launched in Canada on April 27 and will be available until the end of May.

one RT and we’ll launch the Pokémon Happy Meal. . . . (jk we already did. it’s in restaurants now) — McDonald’s 🇨🇦💜 (@McDonaldsCanada) April 27, 2021

In an email to Daily Hive, McDonald’s Canada confirmed that every Happy Meal will come with a pack of trading cards when ordered.

Each pack comes with four Pokémon cards and the full set features 25 in total. You have until May 31 to get your hands on your own pack.

Gotta catch ’em all!