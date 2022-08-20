PoCo car cruise and show rolls into town this weekend

Calling all car-lovers! This weekend, PoCo is the place to be as the Port Coquitlam Downtown Car Show returns.

This weekend, two events are happening: the Saturday evening PoCo Car Cruise and the Sunday PoCo Car Show.

Port Coquitlam Mayor shared more details of the event on his Twitter including a route map for the cruise.

PoCo is the place to be this weekend! Saturday – starting at 6 pm, grab your lawn chairs & beverage of choice as the PoCo Car Cruise brings these beauties to your neighbourhood! Sunday – it’s a full day of live music, amazing food, kids area – and cars you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/H04Mmj5o3k — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) August 19, 2022

The Saturday night Car Cruise and BBQ will feature food and music and will see participating vehicles cruising around the neighbourhood along a route where PoCo residents can watch and cheer. There will be some street closures in place to help facilitate the event.

Then, on Sunday, the car show will take place. This year, organizers are expecting big crowds as they’ll have more than 500 vehicles on display.

In addition to checking out the cars, you can also treat yourself at the beer gardens, join a model car building workshop, and take in entertainment all day long on the main stage.

You’ll be able to see all kinds of unique cars, from custom builds to classic rides.

This is the official return of the PoCo Car Show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so if you love cars and neighbourhood events, you’ll want to cruise by.

When: Car cruise on Saturday, August 20 at 6 pm, car show on Sunday, August 21 from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Downtown Port Coquitlam