PoCo car cruise and show rolls into town this weekend

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Aug 20 2022, 8:13 pm
Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Show/Facebook
Calling all car-lovers! This weekend, PoCo is the place to be as the Port Coquitlam Downtown Car Show returns.

This weekend, two events are happening: the Saturday evening PoCo Car Cruise and the Sunday PoCo Car Show.

Port Coquitlam Mayor shared more details of the event on his Twitter including a route map for the cruise.

The Saturday night Car Cruise and BBQ will feature food and music and will see participating vehicles cruising around the neighbourhood along a route where PoCo residents can watch and cheer. There will be some street closures in place to help facilitate the event.

Then, on Sunday, the car show will take place. This year, organizers are expecting big crowds as they’ll have more than 500 vehicles on display.

In addition to checking out the cars, you can also treat yourself at the beer gardens, join a model car building workshop, and take in entertainment all day long on the main stage.

You’ll be able to see all kinds of unique cars, from custom builds to classic rides.

This is the official return of the PoCo Car Show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so if you love cars and neighbourhood events, you’ll want to cruise by.

PoCo Car Cruise and Show

When: Car cruise on Saturday, August 20 at 6 pm, car show on Sunday, August 21 from 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Downtown Port Coquitlam

