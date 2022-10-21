UBC students bring human-sized dog bed to "Shark Tank"

Don’t sleep on Shark Tank this week. Two UBC students who perfected the nap with their human-sized dog beds are bringing their business to the sharks.

Plufl co-founders Noah Silverman and Yukinoria Kinoshita will be on Shark Tank this Friday, October 21 on ABC. You can watch the pair of international students from UBC pitch their unique napping product inspired by dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plufl (@weareplufl)



The start-up spoke to Daily Hive in April about their product and the huge success they found, getting a massive response to their human-sized dog bed from a TikTok with more than 9 million views and a successful Kickstarter campaign.

As busy students, they found napping was the best way to stay refreshed amidst a busy schedule. Inspired by a customized dog bed built for a Great Dane, they built their own prototype fit for humans that creates the optimal napping conditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plufl (@weareplufl)



Now, they’re running their own company and getting mentions on The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, and a spot on Shark Tank.

Will the Sharks bite? We’ll have to watch to find out!