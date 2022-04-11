You could get up to 90% off at Plenty’s upcoming warehouse sale

Looking for some new additions to your spring wardrobe? Then you’re in luck because beloved Vancouver fashion brand Plenty‘s annual warehouse sale is back after a two-year hiatus.

The event is happening from April 15 to 18 at the Vancouver Convention Centre and will see items heavily discounted (from 60 to 90% off), with new stock added daily. Women’s clothing, men’s clothing, accessories, and shoes will all be up for grabs.

The sale will see stock from all seasons — so whether it’s a good pair of jean shorts for summer or a raincoat in preparation for next fall, this is the chance to load up on all your wardrobe must-haves.

The sale will accept cash, debit, and credit, but no gift cards or store credit. All bags, jackets, and umbrellas will need to be checked prior to entering the event. All sales will be final, but women’s, men’s, and gender-neutral fitting rooms will be available, so you can make sure everything looks just right before you purchase.

Ready to shop ’til you drop? Clear out your closet and make space for all the new pieces from Plenty you’re sure to find.

When: April 15 – 18, 2022

Hours:

Friday, April 15: 8 am to 7 pm

Saturday, April 16: 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, April 17: 11 am to 5 pm

Monday, April 18: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East — 999 Canada Place, Hall C