Playoffs just started and everyone is already making fun of the Leafs again

Haven’t Toronto Maple Leafs fans been through enough?

Tuesday night’s playoff opener qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment, as Toronto lost 7-3 on home ice.

This year was supposed to be different, but Leafs fans have told themselves that before. And maybe it will yet.

But Game 1 was a disaster.

The pressure on the Maple Leafs to at least get past the first round this year was already high. Now it’s off the charts.

Toronto hasn’t won a playoff series in nearly two decades, as their 19-year run of futility is the longest active streak in the NHL. The Leafs have been bounced in the first round every year since 2017, except for 2020 when they didn’t even make it to the first round after they were upset by Columbus in the qualifying round.

So to lose as they did in Game 1 was soul-crushing.

But for everyone else in Canada who hates the Leafs? Well, for them it was hilarious.

Here’s a sample of the people that found joy in Toronto’s misery:

Nice to see that rooting against the Leafs in the playoffs is still a lot of fun for me — Howard Simon (@hsimon62) April 18, 2023

20,441 days since a Cup. 6,938 days since winning a playoff series. 1,151 days since losing to an AHL Zamboni driver.#LeafsForever — Since Leafs Last Cup (@LeafsIastCup) April 19, 2023

you have to be a sick man to enjoy this leafs downfall — Ryan🏝 (@rattmartin) April 19, 2023

SOL! Same

Old

Leafs!!! — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) April 19, 2023

Leafs lose pic.twitter.com/nJq5A9HCDU — x – Tanja B (@TanjaBaker1) April 19, 2023

leafs: this is THE year game one: pic.twitter.com/ZRrTGYl88y — Lauren (@bigbruinsenergy) April 19, 2023

Feel better about the Oilers now. Thanks Leafs. Appreciate it. — Raider Jesse (@EdmontonRaider) April 19, 2023

perhaps Ron MacLean has a poem he could recite to soothe the spirits of the leafs in the dressing room at this trying time — Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) April 19, 2023

Playoffs Leafs are the best — William Leblanc (@xwleblancx) April 19, 2023

Leafs so smart..Don’t give the fans hope this year!! Brilliant — Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) April 19, 2023

PSA: pacing, disassociation, random screaming, mumbling profanity and binge drinking are all symptoms of being a Leafs fan during the playoffs. Ask your doctor if being a Leafs is right for you. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/XRJxv48CjK — Caitlin Green (@caitiegreen) April 19, 2023