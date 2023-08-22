Summer is the perfect time to get friends together and host a party. The warm and inviting weather and longer days make the ideal backdrop for outdoor festivities.

Naturally, no memorable get-together is complete without incredible food. One surefire way to impress your guests is by creating gorgeous platters that showcase a tapestry of flavours. From vibrant fruit and cheese platters to decadent charcuterie boards, these culinary creations will elevate your gatherings to new heights.

We’ve teamed up with Truffles Fine Foods, a local Vancouver catering company, to offer you some expert tips and tricks on how to create the most aesthetically pleasing and delicious platters.

All you need is a couple of wooden boards or elegant slate slabs, and you’re good to go.

Vibrant fruit platters

The sun is in the sky and it’s hot. To help your guests cool off, why not put together a refreshing platter brimming with fresh, seasonal fruits?

Simply arrange things like juicy watermelon, succulent berries, tangy orange segments, and exotic tropical fruits in an eye–catching manner and add a fruity dip, slices of lime, yogurt sauce, or even a chocolate drizzle for extra flavour.

To add to the visual aspect, consider layering the fruits or using toothpicks and small skewers to stack them. Make it look even more tempting with garnishes like mint leaves, pomegranate seeds, or desiccated coconut.

Tempting cheese boards

Cheese platters are a classic addition to any gathering that never fails to captivate the crowd. It’s a good idea to incorporate a diverse mix of flavours and textures here, using both soft and hard varieties.

Pair your selection of cheeses with artisanal crackers, fresh bread, cured meats, fruits, olives, and nuts. And for a pinch of sweetness add honey, chutneys, jams, or a fig spread.

Irresistible charcuterie boards

Charcuterie boards have exploded in popularity in recent years and it’s not hard to see why. These aesthetically pleasing boards add a touch of sophistication and luxury to any event.

Create an indulgent experience by assembling a variety of meats, like prosciutto, salami, smoked fish, and chorizo, and gourmet cheeses such as creamy Brie, blue cheese, and cheddar. Then add artisanal bread or crackers to compliment the meats and cheeses.

To further enhance the elegance, add pickles, mustard, and dried fruits. For a pop of colour, scatter an assortment of colourful berries such as strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries.

Customizable platters

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to food, so creating a customizable platter is a great way to cater to individual guests. Offer a “build–your–own” concept where guests can assemble their own platters.

Simply fill a large board with bases, proteins, vegetables, sauces, and condiments, and offer smaller boards as plates for guests to make their own culinary masterpieces with their favourites. This option not only makes sure everyone is satisfied, but it fosters a sense of engagement, gives people the chance to get creative, and makes for a unique dining experience.

