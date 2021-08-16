Plant-based marketplace launches same-day delivery across Lower Mainland

Locals in the Lower Mainland can now count on a quick turnaround for their favourite vegan eats and items as Vejii Express — the world’s largest plant-based marketplace — announces the launch of its same-day delivery service.

The purveyor of ethical, plant-based products is now offering Lower Mainlanders (who place orders by 10 am) the promise of delivery straight to their front door — by 8 pm the same day.

Currently, service areas include Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Surrey, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Delta, North Vancouver, Richmond, and West Vancouver.

“The customer shopping experience remains our number one priority. Same-day delivery is a critical part of our path forward and our mission as a company,” says Kory Zelickson, Vejii CEO.

“Our commitment has always been to make plant-based products more accessible by providing a platform that offers direct access to sustainable, ethical, great-tasting products that consumers can trust — all in one place. A key part of making this a reality is to ensure that we can get these products to the consumer, quickly and seamlessly.”

From groceries to wine, cleaning supplies, nutritional supplements, and self-care products, the multi-vendor platform hosts some of the biggest brands in today’s vegan marketplace. Among them are Beyond Meat, JUST, Gardein, and Alpha Foods.

As the desire for sustainable and environmentally conscious foods and products continues to swell among consumers, the company intends to expand its offering to include new categories, like clothing and furniture, to align with the purchasing habits and lifestyles of modern-day consumers.

This also spells potential growth for smaller, emerging local brands and businesses that will be given the opportunity to participate in the company’s growing marketplace, marketing strategy, and distribution prowess.

Next up, the company plans to take its same-day delivery offering to Toronto in the coming months.

“Same-day delivery has the added benefit of requiring less packaging than goods shipped by mail, particularly those that must be kept cold or frozen. By making it easy for consumers to shop for high-quality, plant-based alternatives, we hope to inspire those who may be interested in incorporating just a little more sustainability into their lifestyles, in an easy way,” adds Zelickson.

“As our company scales across North America, we hope to incorporate more localized distribution centres in key areas. Having access to data and insights from our online marketplace allows us to quickly identify hot spots and areas that benefit the most from a service like same-day delivery.”



With its headquarters located in Kelowna, Vejii is dedicated to providing people with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one centralized place — and in record time.

To learn more or place an order for same-day delivery, you can visit shopvejii.com.