Pete Carroll out as head coach of Seattle Seahawks

After more than a decade as their head coach, Pete Carroll won’t be in charge of the Seattle Seahawks going forward.

Carroll won’t be back as the team’s head coach next season, though the 72-year-old will remain in the organization as an advisor. The move was “amicably agreed” upon, according to a team-released statement by Seahawks chair Jody Allen.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organization as an advisor,” said Allen.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community.

His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward.

“Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

Statement from Jody Allen – Chair, Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/RNUZvF6Vgp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 10, 2024

Seattle enjoyed its most successful era after Carroll was hired in 2010. The Seahawks won the franchise’s only Super Bowl title back in 2014 and nearly won another one in 2015, with Carroll at the helm.

Carroll has posted a 137-89-1 record in 14 years as Seahawks head coach, missing the playoffs just four times. He ranks 15th all-time in NFL coaching victories, which includes wins posted as head coach of the New York Jets (1994) and New England Patriots (1997-1999).

In 11 of the last 12 seasons, Seattle has posted more wins than losses, though they did narrowly miss the postseason this year with a 9-8 record.

As for what’s next for the Seahawks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the team is expected to be interested in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn is a former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2020) and was Seattle’s defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.

Seattle is expected to be interested in, amongst others, in Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per sources. Quinn worked with Seattle from 2009-2010, and again 2013-14. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024