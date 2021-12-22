Vancouver-based chef shares “festive, fun, and unforgettable” cookie recipe

Whether you’re a shortbread cookie fanatic or a gingerbread connoisseur, the holiday season is the perfect time for baking with family, exchanging cookies with friends, and devouring said cookies.

This festive season, Egg Farmers of Canada is encouraging Canadians to get creative in the kitchen with their loved ones through a collection of mouth-watering cookie recipes. Vancouver-based chef Josh Gale is making it easy and delicious to get in on the holiday baking fun with his decadent Peppermint Chocolate Dipped Hazelnut Shortbread cookie recipe.

We caught up with chef Gale to hear all about his recipe and top baking tips.

Are there any secret ingredients in your cookies?

Fresh, local, high-quality Canadian eggs are definitely the hack in this hazelnut shortbread. They keep the cookies moist, which helps extend their shelf life, so they can be enjoyed days after they are baked. The combination of eggs, hazelnuts, and chocolate is definitely one of my favourites, and adding candy canes makes these cookies festive, fun, and unforgettable.

Do you have any tips for making cookies?

First, always bake more than you think you need, so you have enough cookies on hand to enjoy with your family and possibly gift to friends and neighbours. Second, revel in the versatility of eggs as an ingredient; they provide the structure for cookies and add flavour. Lastly, always keep a roll of frozen cookie dough in your freezer; that way, you can bake a tray of fresh cookies in a pinch.

This season, join Egg Farmers of Canada in celebrating the holidays by getting creative in the kitchen with loved ones. Share your favourite cookie creations and your love of eggs with others on social media using the hashtag #SeasonToShare. Visit eggs.ca for more festive recipe ideas.

Peppermint Chocolate Dipped Hazelnut Shortbreads

Chef Gale’s Peppermint Chocolate Dipped Hazelnut Shortbread cookies are a holiday favourite for Canadians young and old. Get the whole family involved in dipping these delicious cookies in chocolate and rolling them in crushed candy cane for a festive finishing touch.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients

1 cup (250 ml) hazelnuts, skin off

1 cup (250 ml) all-purpose flour

½ tsp (2.25 ml) salt

½ tsp (2.25 ml) baking powder

½ cup (125 ml) butter, cubed (room temperature)

⅓ cup (75 ml) white sugar

1 egg

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract

1 cup (250 ml) melted dark or milk chocolate

½ cup (125 ml) candy cane, crushed

Instructions