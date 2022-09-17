Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state continues this weekend ahead of her state funeral on Monday, and some people are cashing in on “vintage” items from the event, including queue wristbands.

Many of the wristbands have popped up on eBay, with some people trying to sell theirs for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

The highest we could find was a queue wristband from September 15, listed for a jaw-dropping $4,300 Euros – more than $5,700 CAD.

“Queen Elizabeth II Lying in State Queue Wristband 15th Sept USED pink,” the seller described. “Arrived at 6:45 am left the building at 11:45 am.”

People were also emphasizing the uniqueness of each colour, with a gold wristband popping up for $1,500 euros on Saturday, working out to nearly $2,000 CAD.

Another person was selling their wristband from September 15 for $500 euros, more than $660 CAD, along with multiple other listings for $500 euros as well.

The Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and will remain in Westminster Hall until the morning of the Queen’s state funeral.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11 am local time.