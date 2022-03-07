If you haven’t already noticed, Canadians can now find Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles in the cereal aisle at their local grocery stores.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Post Consumer Brands have announced that their Pebbles cereals are now available at Canadian grocery stores. News of its launch comes on the heels of the brand celebrating 50 years of Pebbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Post Cereals (@post_cereals)



“We’ve heard countless stories of cross-border PEBBLES cereal shopping to satisfy Canadian cravings,” said David Bagozzi, Vice President of Marketing, Post Consumer Brands Canada.

“We’re thrilled to finally be giving Canadians what they’ve been asking for: PEBBLES cereal in Canada. This timeless cereal truly brings joy to breakfast time — we always say that when you start your day with PEBBLES cereal, amazing things can happen.”

You might also like: Drake wants to bring Timbiebs back to Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons upgrades two of its fan-favourite menu items

Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off in April

Pebbles cereal was first introduced in 1971, according to the brand and it just so happened to be the first brand ever to be centered on a media character: named in honour of Fred and Wilma Flintstones’ daughter, Pebbles.

It’s so popular, in fact, that it’s the number one selling kids cereal brand in the United States, with more than 1.4 billion bowls of Pebbles cereal eaten every year.