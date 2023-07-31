Major Metro Vancouver bridge to close overnight this week

A key bridge connecting Surrey and New Westminster will close overnight on Thursday this week as crews work on the structure.

The Pattullo Bridge will close to traffic at 10 pm on Thursday, August 3, and won’t open again until Friday, August 4 at 5 am.

Personal vehicles and buses won’t be able to cross — only pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed on.

The closure is part of the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project, and the new bridge is expected to open by 2024. On Thursday night, crews will remove the temporary pedestrian bridge next to the Bridge Connector in New Westminster and a guide sign over King George Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead. Affected bus routes include the N19 NightBus and the 103 — they’ll be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges. Bus riders should expect an additional 30 minutes of travel time.

“We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during this work. When completed, the new bridge will provide important improvements – including wider lanes separated by a median barrier and separate walking and cycling lanes,” TransLink said in a news release.