Since the beginning of last year, we have spent more time at home than ever before, offering the opportunity to take stock of what it is we want from our home and the community that surrounds us.

BC-based developer Concert has long been ahead of the curve with a community-building philosophy and track record of creating master-planned communities with a distinctive sense of place. This fall, Concert will introduce Myriad, a collection of 468 one-, two-, and three-bedroom parkside homes within a transit-orientated, mixed-use community, just steps from the Burquitlam SkyTrain Station.

While pre-sale condominium projects are often standalone buildings, in contrast, Concert formed a unique partnership with the YMCA of Greater Vancouver and the City of Coquitlam to create this inclusive and welcoming community.

The new health, fitness, and recreation YMCA, located directly next to Myriad, will span 55,000 sq ft. Slated to open in the fall of 2022, the new facility will offer a five-lane lap pool, active living exercise studios, strength and conditioning zones, a gymnasium, and a Family and Development Centre, plus a wide variety of wellness-focused programming and services.

A publicly accessible plaza and a new city park will also be integrated into the area, enhancing its connectivity and walkability. These integrations align with the Heart of Burquitlam’s vision of creating a welcoming community while promoting social inclusion for people of all ages. This socially sustainable approach reflects Concert’s people-first vision.

Standing 50 storeys, Myriad is set to become an architectural landmark amongst the tallest buildings in the area. Showcasing beautiful mountain vistas, these open-plan residences are distinctly modern and integrate quality finishes, including an integrated Bosch appliance package.

Myriad will boast over 20,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor amenities for residents across three floors. The entire rooftop area is dedicated to amenity spaces, complete with a chef’s kitchen and dining area, a terrace and BBQ, table tennis, and a children’s playground.

Beyond the extensive building and community amenities, Myriad residents are connected to much more in the Tri-Cities and beyond. The Burquitlam SkyTrain station is just a one-minute walk from the Heart of Burquitlam, providing a quick link to Port Moody’s bustling brewery district, Lougheed and Coquitlam Centre malls, and downtown Vancouver for work or entertainment.

With Burnaby Mountain’s biking and hiking trails within walking distance, kayaking at Rocky Point just one SkyTrain stop away, and the dog-walking trails of Mundy Park a 10-minute drive from home, residents will never be far from nature and outdoor recreation options.

The Heart of Burquitlam doesn’t mark Concert’s first large-scale project in the master-planned community space; rather, it builds upon the developer’s vast experience of over 30 years. Concert has 10 master-planned communities either in the planning stage, under construction, or fully completed across the Vancouver, Victoria, and Toronto markets.

North Harbour, the 12-acre master-planned, mixed-use development Concert is currently selling in North Vancouver, is expected to see the construction of up to 17 mid-rise buildings, which will transform one of the city’s last shoreline sites.

To learn more about Myriad and the vision the Heart of Burquitlam represents, visit myriadbyconcert.com.