Fly from Washington State to Tahiti for less than $600 roundtrip

Here is your chance to visit paradise island!

YVR Deals has flagged an incredibly cheap flight deal to French Polynesian’s largest island, Tahiti.

The only catch is Vancouverites will have to catch a flight out of Everett or Seattle, Washington, to take advantage of the savings.

Usually, it would cost over $1,000 roundtrip to fly out of Vancouver into Papeete. However, flights can be found for $599 roundtrip during February and March.

If you’re from Vancouver, you can either drive 2.5 hours to Everett or three hours to Seattle.

Flights out of both Washington cities include a stop in San Francisco.

You can book the flights with Kayak with the following dates YVR Deals recommends:

February 1 to 9, 16, 23 — $448 USD roundtrip

February 8 to 16, 23 — $448 USD roundtrip

February 15 to 23, March 2 — $457 USD roundtrip

February 22 to March 2, 9 — $496 USD roundtrip

“Look for the flights that are $448 to $496 USD. This will work out to approximately $599 to $664 CAD at today’s exchange rate,” says YVR Deals.