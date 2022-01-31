How to decorate with the Pantone 2022 colour of the year

Each year, the Pantone Colour Institute selects the “colour of the year,” an exciting ritual for all designers, decorators, and lovers of the home!

This year’s colour is Very Peri, a gorgeous shade of periwinkle. This shade has a “spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression,” according to Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone’s executive director. It’s a description and colour we can definitely get behind.

Very Peri is fun and signals the new and vivacious trends that are to come this year.

Read on to find my tips on how to incorporate this fabulous shade into your home.

Accents: a wall or alcove

Periwinkle is a shade that can be toned down or taken to a fun, bold level!

You can try incorporating this zingy hue into your walls as an accent and play around with the intensity of the shade. You can try doing this as a feature wall, painting the backs of open shelving, or even try incorporating the shade into a backsplash if you are planning on renovations. You could try a subtle blue-toned black splash with slight periwinkle accents to bring some brightness into the room.

This shade has lots of possibilities, so have fun experimenting with all the ways to play around with it!

Bring it into decor

While Pantone may specialize in paints, you can definitely add this pop of colour into your usual decor.

This is also a great way to play around with a fun trend without committing to repainting any of your walls. Try out pottery or candles in this shade or even brightly coloured bedside tables to really bring the creativity back into the room.

Check out this gorgeous candle that makes for a nice pop of colour on your coffee table or shelving.

Add some textiles

A super-easy way to add this fun new shade to your 2022 style is to add it via textiles.

Pantone provides the perfect cotton swatch so you can get a feel for your new cushions or pillows before committing to the full thing. You can also get creative and scan your favourite sites for cushions and inspiration.

Check out this Very Peri pillow from Etsy — talk about a pop of colour!

I hope you have the most fun playing around with this annual tradition and feel your creativity sparkle as you decorate with the new shade of imagination!