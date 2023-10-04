How much will it cost to travel to California this winter? Turns out, it’s pretty affordable! You can fly to Palm Springs for less than $200 if you book fast.

That’s according to YVR Deals, a cheap flight blog, that says there’s a rare drop in prices for December between Vancouver and the sunny city.

The average is about $236 for WestJet and AirCanada over Christmas, according to the website.

We looked on Wednesday afternoon and found some even cheaper round trips, which would be perfect for the holidays if you don’t want to stay in Metro Vancouver.

If you travel in mid-December, the prices are as low as $163 roundtrip on Air Canada.

Flying with WestJet, there are some similar deals, but depending on the day, you could be paying as low as $268 with all fees and taxes included. Coming back on Christmas Day? You’ll pay less than that.

“Dates between January and May 2024 are $60 more roundtrip,” yvrdeals.com wrote online about the increase following December.

Considering we’ve seen prices closer to $1,000 to go to Palm Springs in the past, this deal is a steal!

Are you travelling for the holidays or staying put? Let us know in the comments.