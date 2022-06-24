Palate Kitchen just introduced new picture-perfect brunch items (PHOTOS)

The pandemic was tough on many types of businesses across Canada. But the perseverance of local entrepreneurs has led to the survival of many beloved restaurants that are now welcoming us back to the ‘new normal.’

One such business is Palate Kitchen which opened on Vancouver’s West Hastings Street the week before the global shut down in March 2020. One of Pallet Coffee Roasters’ seven locations, Palate Kitchen is welcoming guests to its stunning downtown heritage building and treating them to some drool-worthy new items.

The delectable new menu at Palate Kitchen is made fresh in-house each day and now includes Afternoon Tea Monday to Sunday, from 2 pm until close.

Brunch and lunch are available from 9 am to 3 pm Monday to Friday and from 9 am to 4 pm on weekends and holidays.

Highlights on the brunch and lunch menu include the Kefta Skillet — Moroccan meatballs and two poached eggs on a bed of housemade tomato sauce and olives served in a skillet with a side of sourdough bread. Also making an appearance is the Aroma Steak and Tiger Prawn Peri Peri, a 5 oz. tenderloin, two spiced prawns, creamy yam puree, olive oil herb gnocchi, and rosemary jus.

The menu also includes the Famous French Toast — think deep-fried cinnamon toast, mascarpone praline, seasonal berries, ginger crumbs, and meringue, topped with toffee sauce (anyone else drooling yet?).

An extensive Pallet Coffee, mimosa, and cocktail menu is available to add a little something extra to your meal. Personally, we love the sound of the Butterfly Pea Tea Margarita — tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, egg whites, and butterfly pea tea ice cube.

The bright and spacious heritage building is also the perfect backdrop for weddings, birthdays, and corporate events, with professional staff on hand to make sure guests have a memorable dining experience.

As many workers return to their offices, Pallet Kitchen also offers a new to-go, bar-style cafe (open from 8 am to 3 pm) for those who need to grab a quick bite en route to the office or on their lunch break.

The Pallet Coffee Roasters business also runs wholesale partnerships with cafés, restaurants, and businesses across Canada — under expert guidance from the company’s experts, these outlets serve and sell Pallet Coffee. It also has an online shop, offering specialty coffee and tea, merch, espresso machines, gift cards, and more — the perfect gift for a loved one or a memento from Vancouver.

To reserve a table at Palate Kitchen, book online or give them a call. Visit the Pallet Coffee Roasters’ website to learn more about the story behind this East Vancouver business.