Cuteness overload: Otter cam from Vancouver Aquarium is back online (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

We’re otter-ly excited! The otter cam from Vancouver Aquarium is back after a nearly six-month hiatus.

Go catch the otterable mammal at the livestream on the aquarium’s YouTube channel.

There are two cameras showing the everyday life of the aquarium’s eight otters, Katmai, Rialto, Mak, Kunik, Hardy, Tazlina, Quatse, and arguably fan-favourite Joey.

Joey was rescued and subsequently brought to the aquarium when he was just a month old. Many online credited the webcam of the little fella and his buddies for filling their hearts during COVID.

However, the livestream was taken down in late 2022 for security and technology changes.

With the otter cam back to broadcasting live, you could also watch the highlights on the Twitch channel of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, which helped set up the livestream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua)

So what could we expect other than overloaded cuteness?

“Lots and lots of grooming ─ they fluff, rub and blow air into their fur,” the aquarium said on its website on the habits of sea otters.

Adult sea otters spend at least 30% of their day just grooming. No, they are not narcissists. Sea otters’ fur work like human down jackets. The fur helps maintain the critical insulating air layer between the frigid water and their skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua)

All the sea otters made it home to Vancouver Aquarium as orphaned pups. They were rescued at a young age. Therefore, they lack the necessary life skills to survive on their own in the wild and are deemed non-releasable by Canadian and U.S. government agencies.

Are there other animals from Vancouver Aquarium you wish to see in the livestream? Let us know in the comments.