Osheaga music festival just dropped its huge lineup for Summer 2023

Canada’s largest arts and music festival is making its return this summer to Montreal, and this year’s lineup is absolutely stacked.

Osheaga has announced the full lineup of bands, musicians, and artists who will be joining Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and RÜFÜS DU SOL at Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 4 to 6.

Single-day tickets for the 16th edition of the summer staple go on sale starting on Saturday, March 11 at 12 noon.

“This year’s festival looks to be one of the best and most forward-thinking editions in the festival’s storied history,” said Osheaga organizers in a release. “Some of the most creative, buzzed-about, and talented artists in the world (are) getting together for three days of pure celebration, to the delight of the adoring crowd.

“This year’s lineup has Afro-pop, indie rock, bass, rap, electro, synth-pop, disco, and everything in between.”

Notable acts include Aya Nakamura joining the RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Friday bill, along with The Flaming Lips, Joey Bada$$, Wallows, Two Feet, DJ Seinfeld, and much more.

Saturday and Sunday will be headed by Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, respectively, alongside Baby Keem, The National, Lil Yachty, Fred again.., Kim Petras, and many more.

Montreal’s biggest music festival usually gathers roughly 70,000 people at the timeless Parc Jean-Drapeau. Get ready for summer fun by picking up your tickets when they go on sale. this weekend.

With files from Ty Jadah and Al Sciola