The 77-62 Toronto Blue Jays have every reason in the world to be happy, while the 45-94 Baltimore Orioles have every reason in the world to be upset. Dead last in the American League and 32.5 games out of a playoff spot, the O’s don’t have too much to be elated about this year (aside from the first overall pick in the MLB draft next year.)

But the Orioles manager Brandon Hyde displayed some misplaced anger with Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray. During the second inning of the Blue Jays-Orioles game, Hyde was heard clear as day barking at the Blue Jays left-hander.

orioles manager brandon hyde is just giving it to robbie ray on the mound rn. not sure why pic.twitter.com/hAZnaNKPql — portnoy is a virgin (@dylanfremlin) September 10, 2021

And just in case you prefer the Orioles home feed, here’s a bit of a different commentary (but Hyde’s potty mouth is still clear as day, no lip reading necessary in this case.)

Brandon Hyde, “Robbie Ray, get your tight ass back on the mound!” pic.twitter.com/m6ckKFawnd — Razzball (@Razzball) September 11, 2021

The various expletives yelled by the Orioles skipper include: “Pitch the f*cking ball, we didn’t say sh*t. Just flicking go! It’s the last one you’ve got to worry about. What the f*ck are you looking at? Get your f*cking ass back on the mound! We ain’t saying sh*t here. We ain’t saying sh*t.”

Ray remained relatively calm on the mound, despite being barked at by a drunk fan MLB manager who knows better. At one point, the Blue Jays starter motioned to the dugout as if to challenge the Orioles manager, but of course, that’s when he piped down.

With just over 5,000 fans in attendance at their last home game, it’s entirely possible that Ray heard some chirps from Orioles fans in the stands and assumed they were coming from the opposing dugout. But when Ray peered into the O’s dugout, Hyde took exception from those suspicious looks from the mound.

I mean, it’s not illegal for a manager to chirp the opposing pitcher from the dugout, but it’s certainly not a common affair. And it’s really bizarre coming from a manager of a club 49 games under .500.

Despite owning the lowest ERA in the American League, for whatever reason, Ray has struggled against the Orioles this year. Two of his shortest outings of the season have come against the O’s; a 4.1 inning 106 pitch affair back on June 18, and his latest 4.1 inning 98 pitch game against the Orioles on Friday evening.