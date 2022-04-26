Luxury eyewear line from UK-born optometry leader lands in Canada (PHOTOS)

Working in front of screens and checking our phones in between has become the norm, and whether you currently wear glasses or not, we think you’ll be hyped about this luxury partnership by an optometry leader.

UK-born optometry retailer Specsavers entered the Canadian market in November 2021, opening its first BC locations in Vancouver, Langley, Coquitlam, Delta, Surrey, Chilliwack, Nanaimo, and Kelowna, with more stores slated to open soon.

“Changing lives through better sight” is the purpose that drives Specsavers, and it aims to transform how Canadians see eye care by offering affordable, quality eyewear with best-in-class service, clinical equipment, and expertise. Its newest collection in partnership with the iconic luxury brand Liberty is a case in point.

Anyone who has been searching for high fashion eyewear without the exorbitant price tag will quickly fall in love with this exclusive range that sees the signature, heritage-inspired designs Liberty is venerated for merge with vibrant prints and unique shapes, resulting in a beautifully modern collection.

Statement designer eyewear

As a brand, Liberty is steeped in history, dating back to 1875 when it was founded by Arthur Lasenby Liberty in London, England. Since its inception, the luxury label has been at the forefront of creating beautiful, original prints that extend to clothing, accessories, and even furnishings — each designed with exceptional craftsmanship.

Today, the brand continues to embrace heritage and cutting-edge styles, and every frame in the new collection features a gold floral Iphis detail on the temple tip as a Liberty signature touch. The collection itself is a modern version of Liberty’s art-nouveau Ianthe range, recreated for adults and children with pops of colour and contemporary shapes.

Fashion and design aficionados can anticipate trendy and effortlessly graceful frames, such as the wire-rimmed Liberty frames in a pale rose-gold metal. We’re already fans of the art-nouveau-inspired impressions and tortoiseshell design details.

The polished gold metal-finished round eyeglasses for kids in the collection showcase an iconic Liberty print at the side in the dreamiest rosy sunset palette. Meanwhile, sunglasses like the glamorous Liberty oval lenses with upswept cat-eye corners are timeless.

But this is just the beginning of this coveted new collection.

The lineup of eyewear (there are 19 styles in total) includes two additional pairs of sunglasses and four children’s frames. Every pair comes with a stunning Liberty print case to keep your frames in pristine condition.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our latest exclusive eyewear collection,” says Sam Craig, director of frame development at Specsavers. “Liberty’s heritage is such a rich tapestry, you’ll find these iconic details designed into every frame. From intricate trims and elegant metal work, to a dreamy palette and signature prints, we hope you will enjoy discovering the passion devoted to every millimetre in creating The Liberty Eyewear Collection.”

A collaboration for the books

While Liberty has been around for a little longer, optometry leader Specsavers has experienced exponential growth since optometrist husband-and-wife team Doug and Mary Perkins launched the brand nearly 40 years ago.

Today, Specsavers has over 2,300 store locations in 11 countries caring for 41 million patients and customers, emerging as a market leader in the UK since it began operating in 1984.

In-store, Specsavers uses advanced clinical equipment as a standard part of eye examinations, but the brand also knows how to find moments of wit in its marketing. This includes its tagline ‘Should’ve Gone to Specsavers’ and the ‘That’s Specsavers Love’ campaign that rolled out in BC this past January.“When it comes to advertising and marketing, our goal is to delight our audiences, and connect on a human level,” said Catherine Walsh, director of marketing, Specsavers Canada. “The Specsavers brand is known for its wit and charisma, but also for humility and kindness. These traits resonate well with Canadians — Canadians are known for being kind, and we also love subtle humour.”

By 2024, Specsavers plans to open over 200 locally owned stores across Canada, with its sights set on becoming a market leader.

“Just like in any market, our purpose in Canada is to make a positive difference in the lives of all, and we’re really excited for Canadians to see the potential of our unique offer, and demonstrate what affordable, high-quality eye care can be,” Walsh explained.

To find a Specsavers location near you and view the exclusive new Liberty collection, visit specsavers.ca.

Contest

To enter for a chance to win one of three prize packages — including a pair of Liberty sunglasses (valued at $299) and a Liberty scarf (valued at $305) courtesy of Specsavers, do the following:

Follow Specsavers Canada on Instagram @specsaversca, and leave a comment on the following post tagging a friend. (1 entry)

The Instagram contest post can be found here.

Contest entries will be accepted from 1:00 PM on April 26 until May 3 at 11:59 PM. A winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform. Contest only available to BC residents 19 years of age and older at the time of entry.

Contest Guidelines