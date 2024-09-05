Psychedelics have recently gained significant traction globally as a revolutionary treatment for depression and other mental health disorders — with recent research-backed advancements highlighting their potential as a powerful alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals.

In a recent groundbreaking approval from Health Canada, Vancouver’s Optimi Health Corp, an end-to-end GMP-compliant pharmaceutical drug manufacturer trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol $OPTI, has been granted a Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) to manufacture, export, and distribute its MDMA and psilocybin capsules for therapeutic use in clinical settings.

This certification has secured Optimi ($OPTI) an early-mover advantage in the global supply chain for medical psychedelic drugs.

Pioneering psychedelic pharmaceuticals globally

The company has already started exporting to Australia under the country’s Authorised Prescriber Scheme, where it just launched OptiMed — an innovative online portal designed to provide Australian psychiatrists with resources and support for prescribing psychedelic medicines safely and effectively.

In another massive leap forward, Optimi Health has just received Health Canada’s green light to use its natural psilocybin capsules in a Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on treating depression in front line healthcare workers with the goal of securing future approval in Canada.

The company’s simultaneous collection of Real World Evidence (RWE) data from its operations in Australia solidifies Optimi ($OPTI) as a leader in the global race for psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Optimi’s ($OPTI) GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities in Princeton, BC, totalling an impressive 20,000 square feet, put the company in the unique position of being able to bring their psychedelic treatments to market efficiently.

In contrast, the competitors such as Mindmed and Cybin do not have manufacturing capabilities and are currently entrenched in the FDA clinical trial process, which is a costly endeavour that can take many years.

Optimi ($OPTI) has strategically chosen to bypass these delays by focusing on more progressive markets like Australia, where MDMA and psilocybin are already approved for medical use.

Billionaire Backing

Billionaire Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon, continues to play a notable role in Optimi’s ($OPTI) growth. As an advisory board member and significant investor, his support underscores strong investor confidence in Optimi’s potential.

