A celebration is in order for two lucky Ontario women after winning the lottery in the May 27 Lotto Max draw.

Friends Sylvianne Bourque of Nepean and Nicole Dupuis of Cold Lake discovered that they won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million, leaving each of them $500,000 richer.

On the day she learned that they had won, Bourque said that she “had a feeling” that she needed to check her email.

“I saw an email from OLG, and it said that I was a Big Winner,” she recalled. “Normally it just says I am a winner, so it was different this time.”

When she discovered that they had won, Bourque called OLG to confirm.

“When it said I won $1 million, I couldn’t believe it, so I called OLG, and they said that it was true!” she said.

Naturally, the next thing that Bourque did was get on the phone again to share the exciting news with Dupuis. However, it appeared that her stunned friend needed a moment — and proof — to process the news.

“At first [Nicole] didn’t say a word,” said Bourque. “Then she said she needed to see it to believe it.”

It looks like the happy news has finally sunk in because Bourque and Dupuis appeared at the OLG Prize Centre together in Toronto to collect their big check.

The generous pair said that although they do intend save some of the money for themselves, they also plan to share their winnings with family.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.