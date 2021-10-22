This Canadian company is providing paid menstrual leave to its employees

One Canadian company is taking menstrual health seriously and providing paid days off to employees who menstruate.

It’s not surprising that DivaCup, a Kitchener, Ontario company that makes reusable menstrual cups, would take periods and period pain seriously.

“We have implemented a company-wide Paid Menstrual Leave policy for any employee who menstruates,” DivaCup CEO Carinne Chambers-Saini said in an Instagram post alongside the hashtag #PaidMenstrualLeaveNow.

Some people who menstruate experience heavy flows, severe cramping, and even nausea and vomiting. Some conditions affect menstrual health, like endometriosis, which can cause severe pain with menstruation disrupting work and other activities on a monthly basis.

“Paid Menstrual Leave is a way of prioritizing people by promoting equity in the workplace,” Chambers-Saini said. “As a period positive company with brand values that are rooted in period equity and body autonomy, we are proud to implement this policy today.”

The paid menstrual leave will provide all employees who menstruate with 12 paid days off, meaning people with the company will no longer have to use sick days or vacation days to cover days taken off for menstrual health.