OnlyFans reverses decision to ban sexually explicit content

OnlyFans says it is suspending its policy plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators, reversing the decision the subscription service made one week prior.

The content service says it has “secured assurances necessary” to support the platform’s “diverse creator community” and has suspended the planned policy change, which was set to go into effect on October 1.

On August 19, OnlyFans said they wanted to make their platform more investor-friendly. “These changes are in order to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers,” said the platform at the time. Initially, OnlyFans said the company would help guide and support its creators through the upcoming changes.

After its initial announcement, the platform grew disapproval from its content creators — specifically sex workers — who are in large part responsible for OnlyFan’s success and rely on it as a source of income. OnlyFans lets creators sell adult content for subscription fees.

There are currently over 130 million users on OnlyFans who have earned over $5 billion on the platform, since 2016.

OnlyFans had originally blamed bank policies and payment processors for the change. At the time, the platform said it was “necessary to comply with the requirements of these financial institutions and are the only way to help ensure the long-term sustainability of OnlyFans.”

On Wednesday, OnlyFans thanked its creators “for making your voices heard” and concluded that it “stands for inclusion, and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”