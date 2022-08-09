Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk could never be accused of not having an iconic wedding look.

In a ceremony that took place in July in the state of Washington where he played college basketball, Olynyk and longtime girlfriend Jackie McNulty tied the knot.

McNulty wore a traditional white dress, while Olynyk opted for a grey suit, complete with sneakers and a backwards hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shauntelle Sposto (@spostophoto)

“We knew we would be together forever and are getting ready to start a family, so might as well throw an epic party,” the couple told People.

Kelly Olynyk is the exact kind of person I would expect to wear a snapback at his own wedding pic.twitter.com/4fWmxHRs1X — 𝙍𝙀 🚀☁️ (@rockets_enjoyer) August 8, 2022

The partnership also decided on a buffet-style sushi menu to serve their guests.

“Everyone who knows Kelly understands that sushi is his absolute favorite food so we had to incorporate that into our wedding day menu,” McNulty said.

“I can eat seven plates and she eats one-third of a plate so we wanted people to serve themselves based on how much they wanted to eat!” Olynyk said. “That was important to us. It [kept] everyone talking and getting to know each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A U B R E Y (@theaubshow)

Since being drafted 13th overall in 2013, Toronto native Olynyk has played nine seasons in the NBA for the Pistons, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and Boston Celtics.