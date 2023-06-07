Olé Cocktails has just launched the mocktails of the summer

If you’re someone who prefers to avoid alcohol consumption, or you’re simply aiming to cut back on the booze, you’ll likely be looking for a refreshing drink to help you beat the summer heat.

The good news is that Olé Cocktails has just launched a new line of non-alcoholic beverages perfect for sipping in the sun.

Olé Mocktails are available in two fan-favourite flavours, Paloma and Margarita, and come in convenient ready-to-drink cans. The mocktails are not only delicious but are also low in sugar, made from organic agave and real fruit juice. Plus, they’re just as enjoyable as classic tequila cocktails.

These exciting new options are sure to quench your thirst during any summer activity or occasion — and they can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Olé Mocktails also pair very nicely with Olé Cocktails because, let’s face it, it isn’t always one or the other. Many of us simply want to drink less, and mixing both options is a great way to strike a balance while still indulging in fantastic flavours.

In recent times, there has been a growing demand for non-alcoholic options as consumers increasingly prioritize their health and wellness. Thus, Olé Cocktails has crafted its new mocktails line with this ethos in mind.

The company’s ongoing success in the market comes down to its dedication to providing a variety of premium beverages using the best ingredients in each and every product.

Ready to say “olé!” to your new favourite drink of the summer? Find your nearest Olé Mocktails stockist here.