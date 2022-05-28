Oilers begin Western Conference Final Tuesday or Thursday next week

They still don’t know who their opponent will be, or when exactly the series will start, but the Edmonton Oilers will begin the Western Conference Final on the road next week.

The National Hockey League has released the conference final schedules, with two different scenarios.

The Oilers will play the winner of the Avalanche-Blues series in the next round. The Avs lead their series 3-2, and can eliminate St. Louis with a win tonight. If that happens, the Oilers will head to Colorado for Game 1 on Tuesday.

If the Blues win tonight, the Western Conference Final will begin on Thursday, in either Colorado or St. Louis.

In each scenario, the Oilers will have games scheduled for June 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 in the next round. So go ahead and mark your calendars now.

The Eastern Conference Final, meanwhile, will begin on June 1 in Tampa, regardless of who wins between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Carolina currently leads that series 3-2.