Oilers force Game 7 after late goal to beat Kings

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t made it look easy, but they’re still alive.

Although the Kings tied the game 2-2 at the beginning of the third period, Tyson Barrie’s snipe with five minutes to go propelled the Oilers to a 4-2 Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Tyson Barrie with the go-ahead goal ‼️ Edmonton has the lead with 5 minutes left #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HYYEuM1QxN — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 13, 2022

Connor McDavid scored the opening goal just over a minute into the game. That was a needed change of pace for the Oilers, who started Games 4 and 5 incredibly flat.

Evander Kane put the Oilers up 2-0 in the second period, but a late second-period power play marker by Sean Durzi and an early third-period goal from Carl Grundstrom tied the game 2-2.

Thankfully for the Oilers, Barrie’s snapped his 19-game playoff goalless drought with one of the biggest goals of his career.

Kane added the empty netter, giving him seven goals so far this postseason. That ties him with Kiril Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) and Jake Guentzel (Pittsburgh Penguins) for the NHL playoff lead.

McDavid had two assists to go along with his first period tally. He’s now the leader in playoff scoring with 12 points.

Aside from Jonathan Quick’s shutout in Game 4, McDavid has registered at least two points per game in this series.

Game 7 will occur at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday night.

This will be the first Game 7 for the Oilers since they lost 2-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2 back on May 10th, 2017.

