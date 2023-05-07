Oilers' Kane blows kisses to Vegas fan flipping him off

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane wasn’t exactly making friends during his team’s recent two-game trip to Vegas to kick off their playoff series.

During a 5-1 drubbing in Game 2 to even up the series at one game apiece, Kane was publicly enemy No. 1 on and off the ice at T-Mobile Arena.

The first 14 of Kane’s 24 penalty minutes during last night’s game came in an incident with the Golden Knights’ Keegan Kolesar late in the second period, with the Oilers up 5-0 and following a fight between Edmonton’s Brett Kulak and Vegas’ Brett Howden.

Kane landed a series of punches on Kolesar while he was down on the ground, and the visiting forward was met with a pair of middle fingers by an, er, passionate Golden Knights fan in the aftermath of the brouhaha.

“You don’t see a lot of guys getting jumped from behind and headlocked,” Kane told reporters following the game. “When you want to f*ck** around, sometimes you gotta find out. We get up 5-0 and we know they’re going to try and run around and cause sh*t. Get involved in the game somehow. I thought we did a great job answering there.”

The Oilers’ official account posted a meme of the incident, sharing a pic of the “5-1” score line over top of her middle fingers.

Vegas-based photographer David Becker posted a GIF of the incident with the glass-side fan.

And Oilers fans themselves had plenty to say about the incident.

The Oilers return home to Rogers Place on Monday night, when they host the Golden Knights for Game 3 of the series at 6:30 pm MT.