Oilers steamroll Golden Knights in Game 4 to level series

Another game, another blowout.

The Edmonton Oilers dominated early and often in a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4, tying their best-of-seven series 2-2.

It was the third straight game where the winning team secured victory by a large margin. Edmonton dominated Vegas in a 5-1 Game 2 win, while the Golden Knights returned the favour in Game 3 with a 5-1 victory of their own.

From the opening puck drop, it was all Oilers. They outshot Vegas 11-6 and outscored them 3-0 in the first period.

Nick Bjugstad scored the opening goal for Edmonton just over six minutes into the first period.

Nick Bjugstad has his third of the #StanleyCup Playoffs and Rogers Place erupts. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NEFAE7T1Nb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

Less than a minute later, Evan Bouchard pounded home a power play marker.

It was Bouchard’s 13th playoff point of the postseason. He’s accomplished that feat in just 10 games.

Bouchard had just 13 power play points during the entire regular season.

Later on in the first period, Mattias Ekholm scored on a slap shot of his own.

It was Ekholm’s first NHL playoff goal in five seasons. He last scored in the playoffs in Game 6 of the first round against the Colorado Avalanche in 2018.

Ekholm had gone 36 games without a playoff goal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins busted a slump of his own later in the game as he scored his first goal of the playoffs.

For the first time this postseason… NUUUUUUUUUGGGEEE 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Nc5wuWzWqe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

Connor McDavid, who assisted on the goal, was pretty excited about it.

We're just gonna watch Connor being happy for Nuge until the third starts 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9lYpPahiqF — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 11, 2023

Even though McDavid didn’t score, he was still his dangly, dominant self.

Connor McDavid's out here making the penalty kill look like a power play#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/fa9WAaePbv — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 11, 2023

However, one big reason why the Oilers won was because of the depth contributors.

Nick Bjugstad, who was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline, has emerged as a strong, middle-six centre.

Bjugstad now has three postseason goals for the Oilers, tied for fourth on the team behind only McDavid, Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl.

One of those players he’s tied with is Klim Kostin, who plays on Bjugstad’s line.

Kostin didn’t score in Game 4, but he assisted on Bjugstad’s goal while throwing a couple of huge hits.

Klim Kostin sent Zach Whitecloud flying#LetsGoOilers | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/eX5VP6nsJG — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 11, 2023

Like many games in this series, it got feisty towards the end.

Alex Pietrangelo appeared to have injured his arm after taking a hit from Evander Kane late in the third period.

Shortly thereafter, he did this.

Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wziPdleLDx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

And before the game ended, Darnell Nurse and Golden Knights defenceman Nic Hague absolutely threw down in this fight.

Darnell Nurse and Nic Hague finally go at it. 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/efkjrr6r07 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

Game 5 will have to be pretty special in order to top this contest. That game takes place at T-Mobile Arena back in Vegas on Friday at 8 pm MT.