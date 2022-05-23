Kane's hat trick powers Oilers to series lead over Flames

The Edmonton Oilers took advantage of the Battle of Alberta shifting to Rogers Place on Sunday, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Calgary Flames with a 4-1 win in Game 3.

The Oilers outshot the Flames 21-7 in the first period, but had nothing to show for it. That changed in a big way in the second period, though.

After Zach Hyman opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the series and sixth of the playoffs, Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick to blow the game open — his second hat trick of these playoffs.

Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four Oilers goals, while Connor McDavid assisted on three of them. Kane has a playoff-leading 10 goals in 10 games so far.

With the Flames down 4-0, Jacob Markstrom got the third period off after allowing 30 goals on 34 shots. Dan Vladar stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

Edmonton’s goaltending had been shaky so far in this series, but Mike Smith stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced on Sunday.

Smith was removed from the game with a little over 11 remaining in the third period due to concussion protocol after taking a hit from Milan Lucic behind his net.

Lucic was assessed a five-minute major penalty for charging and a game misconduct for the hit.

Smith was able to return a few minutes later, but had his shutout broken by Oliver Kylington with just under five minutes remaining.

Game 4 goes Tuesday from Rogers Place at 7:30 pm MT.